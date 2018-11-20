RCMP inspecting trucks along Trans Canada

They are emphasising that all commercial trucks on Highway 1 must carry chains during winter

The RCMP have check stops along the Trans Canada today. They are stopping commercial trucks and inspecting their log books, driver qualifications, sobriety, insurance, registration, condition of vehicles, tires, brakes, and lighting.

Trans Canada East Traffic Services, Integrated Road Safety Unit, RCMP Roving Traffic Unit, CVSE and the Revelstoke General Duty Detachment are all conducting the checks west of the Columbia River Bridge, near Revelstoke.

It is a requirement along the Trans Canada Highway that all commercial vehicles must have chains from Oct. 1 to April 30.

Failure to carry chains may result in a $121.00 fine. Local RCMP say that there is pending legislation that will increase the fine to roughly $1,000.

All vehicles travelling on numbered highways in B.C. must be properly equipped with winter tires.

“It’s very common that commercial trucks do not have winter tires,” says Kurt Grabinsky, staff sergeant of Revelstoke RCMP.

“Some drivers do not even know if they have chains and where they are in the truck.”

RCMP say accidents along the Trans Canada are increasing, including accidents involving commercial trucks.

According to ICBC data, between 2004 and 2014 along the Trans Canada between Revelstoke and Golden, there were 2,066 vehicle crashes, 695 of which resulted in injuries and 49 deaths.

“This is all about safety. We want everyone to get home safe everyday,”says Grabinsky.

These check stops also result in other finds.

“We sometimes find hidden compartments, fake gas tanks with cargo, and spare tires with contraband,” says Grabinsky.

Police always seek the assistance of the public to report any suspicious occurrences or infractions they observe. Please contact the Revelstoke RCMP when necessary at 250.837.5255 or 911 to report erratic driving.

 

