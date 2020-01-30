RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Shuswap

Salmon Arm officers believe stabbing the result of targeted attack

A 35-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the leg in the South Shuswap.

On Jan. 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP officers were called to the Eagle Bay area and the stabbing victim was located in a vehicle.

According to the police, the man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital for treatment.

Read More: Update: Man nets fines for illegal catch of 20-pound salmon in Shuswap Lake

Read More: New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

In a Thursday, Jan. 30 news release, Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says the ongoing police investigation so far suggests the man who was stabbed was the victim of a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire in Kamloops hotel deemed suspicious
Next story
‘My shattered heart will never heal,’ mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

Just Posted

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

Jake-Jay Construction applied to use Crown Land near the Jordan River as a gravel pit

Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Up to 25 centimetres forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Revelstokian becomes a Russian ballet dancer

‘It feels like a dream’

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long trial

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

Gleaners get a hand from Vernon seniors

Creekside residents paired up almost 3,000 socks

RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Shuswap

Salmon Arm officers believe stabbing the result of targeted attack

Vernon man convicted of 2 stabbings awaits sentencing

Samule McIntosh, found guilty by jury in May 2019, will be sentenced Friday

Most Read