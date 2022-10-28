Police had a busy weekend with 160 calls April 1-3. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

RCMP investigate alleged impaired Kamloops driver following crash near Vernon

Young woman blows twice the legal limit

The driver in a Highway 97 crash Wednesday evening is being investigated after allegedly blowing twice the legal limit.

Police are conducting an impaired driving investigation following the two-vehicle collision in Spallumcheen Oct. 26 around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Irish Creek Road.

Following an initial investigation, police have determined that the northbound Volkswagen crossed the center line of the highway and collided head on with a southbound Acura.

“At the scene, officers noted several signs of impairment on the woman who was allegedly driving the Volkswagen,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “She was arrested and transported to the detachment where she provided breath samples over twice the legal limit.”

The 24-year old woman from Kamloops was released from custody and is scheduled to attend court at a later date.

Minor injuries were reported to police at the time of the collision.

Once completed, the findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of impaired driving charges.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on highway north of Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon employee dodges sick days for 50 years

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

impaired drivingRCMPVernon

Previous story
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home targeted in attack on husband
Next story
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure

Just Posted

Both Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating the suspect in two separate incidents in Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Oct. 21 that they think may have been committed by the same person. The first image from left was taken in Sicamous, the second in Salmon Arm. (RCMP images)
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure

Environment Canada says atmospheric rivers on B.C.’s coast will have an impact on wind levels in the Interior. Kelowna YLW Airport is pictured. (Black Press File photo)
Atmospheric river from B.C.’s coast brings strong winds to the Interior

Leaves were blowing off of the trees on Thursday (Oct. 27) afternoon in Revelstoke, and snowfall at high elevation will follow this evening according to Environment Canada. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall warning in effect for Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Skilled Truckers Canada. (Facebook)
Semi-trailer crash closes Highway 95 near Golden