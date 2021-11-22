RCMP investigate body found in Kelowna park

RCMP on scene of park where body was discovered. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media) RCMP on scene of park where body was discovered. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
RCMP places a cart filled with clothes into a City of Kelowna bylaw truck. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)RCMP places a cart filled with clothes into a City of Kelowna bylaw truck. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)

Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating the body of a man found in a park, Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue and Birch Avenue, about 8:17 a.m.

The BC Coroners Service is also on scene assisting investigators.

More to come.

