(Jacqueline Gelineau)

RCMP investigate break and enter at Kelowna business

The front door of Sun City Liquidations & Auctions Ltd. was shattered after 7 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

RCMP is investigating a break and enter at a business on Enterprise Way.

Police remain on scene.

________

Sun City Liquidations & Auctions Ltd. was vandalised between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on March 21.

The glass front door to the liquidation center at 2495 Enterprise Way was smashed. It is unknown if anything was taken from the store.

Eye witnesses said that the door was not damaged at 7 a.m. when they walked by.

Two RCMP officers are now on the scene investigating.

The owner of the business was not at the store and was unavailable for comment at the time of publication of this article.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
