RCMP investigate Okanagan Falls shooting

One woman suffered serious injuries in a shooting incident in Okanagan Falls Saturday, Aug. 6.
At approximately 10 p.m., Penticton RCMP received a report of shots fired in the community located south of Penticton. Officers responded and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to hospital.
A male suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Police believe the two individuals knew each other, and say in a release there is no further risk to the public.
