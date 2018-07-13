Jen Zielinski/Black Press

RCMP investigate shooting at Kelowna motel

A woman was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a shooting, which sent a woman to the hospital early Friday morning in Kelowna.

On July 13, at 5:23 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a woman in medical distress inside a motel room in the Mission Park Inn on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna. Numerous police resources responded to the scene after emergency operators learned that the woman had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound, said the RCMP in a news release.

The victim was transported by BC Ambulance Service from the scene to hospital for emergency medical treatment of her injuries.

“This investigation is in its early stages,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Although no arrests have been made, police do not believe there is any risk to public safety.”

“Police officers will continue to secure the scene, gathering physical evidence as part of their ongoing investigation,” he said in the news release.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) has been called in to assist.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.


RCMP investigate shooting at Kelowna motel

