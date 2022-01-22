There was a heavy police in Williams Lake Saturday morning, Jan. 22. (Angie Mindus photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP investigate suspicious death after responding to report of disturbance in Williams Lake

Police said upon attending the residence, an adult man was found deceased

Williams Lake RCMP have deemed a death in Williams Lake suspicious after responding to a call of a disturbance in the city at 5:58 a.m. Saturday morning (Jan. 22).

Police responded to a residence at 605 Carson Drive where they found an adult man deceased.

Several police, including what appeared to be members of an RCMP Emergency Response Team, and police vehicles could be seen at Ninth Avenue and McKinnon Street just after noon on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, where they appeared to be wrapping up their work.

Neighbours in the area said police were going door-to-door looking for witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying any possible parties involved.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
