RCMP investigate suspicious package in West Kelowna

The package was discovered at 3900 block of Dunfield Road in West Kelowna at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday

RCMP are investigating a suspicious package that was left at a business on Dunfield Road in West Kelowna on Monday morning.

According to the RCMP, employees at a business in the 3900 block of Dunfield Road in West Kelowna noticed a suspicious package that had been left there sometime over the weekend of Feb. 28.

West Kelowna RCMP attended the scene sometime after 8:30 a.m. and have now closed off the area to the public. Officers are currently waiting for the Explosive Disposal Unit to attend and determine if the package poses a threat.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
