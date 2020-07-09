RCMP. (The Canadian Press)

RCMP investigate threat against Indigenous totem poles on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police describe the nature of the threat as ‘sensitive’

A police investigation is underway as RCMP search for the person who threatened to damage two totem poles at a secondary school north of Vancouver.

A statement from Sunshine Coast RCMP says surveillance video from Pender Harbour Secondary shows a person unfurling a large banner containing a spray-painted message.

The banner was tied to the two totem poles and the school principal reported the vandalism and threatening message Tuesday morning.

Police describe the nature of the threat as “sensitive,” while the Shishalh Nation, based in nearby Sechelt, says the message warns “totems will start falling” if statues such as those of John A. Macdonald are removed.

The statement from the First Nation says the word “conquered” was also painted on a highway sign containing Shishalh language, and police are investigating.

Const. Jihan McDougall says there is no tolerance for such vandalism and the Shishalh Nation says it is saddened by the racist acts, but heartened by the outpouring of support from across British Columbia.

Coun. Selina August says the First Nation is thankful to the “countless British Columbians” ready to call out racism.

“While we woke up … to hurtful news of racist incidents, we are also met with the love, support, and generosity of British Columbians from all walks of life who wish to see true reconciliation become the reality across this country,” August said in the statement.

RCMP have released two grainy surveillance photos showing a person tying the banner to the school totem poles and urge anyone with information to contact them.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel
Next story
Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Just Posted

VIDEO: Teaching the next generation of skaters in Revelstoke

‘There’s very few sports out there where adults and children can play together’ says Adrian Giacca

Revelstoke’s City Hall wrapped in plastic

Revelstoke’s City Hall is wrapped in plastic for the time being. The… Continue reading

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

Revelstoke Mountain CoLab will vote on becoming non-profit society

‘We’re more than just a space. We’re a community’

Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

The new hotel will include 154 rooms, conference space, restaurant, bar, and a fitness/spa facility

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Summerland to hold meeting on solar project

Event on July 13 at 1 p.m. open to comments from the public

LETTER: Land for Summerland’s solar project site was designated for growth

Site represents close to 20 per cent of land marked for future growth

Kelowna woman fights off nighttime intruder

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter on Richter Street

Classical music festival going ahead in the Okanagan

The fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival has modified programming to keep people safe

COVID-19: Fundraiser launched to keep Okanagan restaurant afloat

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Little Tex Restaurant with a goal of $25,000

South Okanagan RCMP member speaks out against criticism

Police have been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent weeks

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

Most Read