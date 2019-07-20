Surrey RCMP have Colebrook Road blocked off before and after 127A Street, following a shooting near Mud Bay Park Friday night (July 19). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Crime

RCMP investigate two shootings in the Lower Mainland

Incidents happened in Surrey, with a victim being treated at Langley Memorial Hospital

Surrey RCMP say it is investigating two shots fired incidents in two different areas of the city Friday (July 19).

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 12700-block of King George Boulevard in the Whalley neighbourhood around 4 p.m. Friday evening, according to a release from Surrey RCMP, adding that “evidence was located confirming that shots had been fired.”

Initial reports, police said, show that a white car was seen leaving the area “at a high rate of speed.” Surrey RCMP said that officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses for more information.

Surrey RCMP said it is a targeted incident, despite the investigation still being in the early stages.

Several hours later, Surrey RCMP said officers responded to a report of a shooting near Mud Bay Park (13030 48th Ave.), just off Colebrook Road around 7 p.m. Police said Mud Bay Park and a section of Colebrook Road would be closed for “an unknown period of time” while police continue the investigation.

Again, officers found evidence “to support that shots had been fired in the area.”

At the same time, police said, officers responded to the 17300-block of 56 Avenue in Cloverdale where the caller “stated he was and police located a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Then at 7:20 p.m., Langley RCMP responded to a report of a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound walking into Langley Memorial Hospital. Access to the hospital was restricted for a period of time while the man arrived at the ER.

Langley RCMP said the man suffered non-life-threatening injury.

READ ALSO: Man with gunshot wound walks into Langley hospital, July 19, 2019

Surrey RCMP said officers determined the person at the hospital was “associated” to the earlier shooting at Mud Bay Park.

Surrey Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, according to the release.

With the Mud Bay Park shooting, Sergeant Duane Honeyman said it is “too early to say if these events have any links to any other ongoing events in the Lower Mainland.”

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

With files from Dan Ferguson

Shots fired – 2019
Infogram


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
