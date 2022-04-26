RCMP are hoping someone might be able to identify this dog after police found it near a burnt vehicle containing the body of an unknown person near Skmana Lake on April 22, 2022. (RCMP photo)

RCMP investigating after body found in burnt vehicle abandoned in the Shuswap

Police hoping someone might recognize dog found near vehicle

Police are investigating what is being called a suspicious death after a person’s body was found in a burned vehicle near Chase.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22, Chase RCMP received a complaint about an abandoned, burnt vehicle parked in the area of Skmana Lake and Loakin Bear Creek Road.

Investigating officers found a burnt sedan and, inside it, the body of an unknown individual.

As this is an unexpected and suspicious death, explained RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

According to police, a dog was found wandering in the vicinity of the burned-out vehicle.

“Investigators are releasing a photo of this dog hoping someone may recognize it, which might help the investigation,” said Manseau.

Police recognize the Skmana Forest Service road area as a frequently used recreational area, and are urging anyone with trail or dash cam footage to call the RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

“Investigators are still working on identifying the deceased individual and no further details are available at this time,” said Manseau.

