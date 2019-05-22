Thetis Lake. (Black Press News Media file photo)

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of a 29-year-old woman who was injured after being pushed off a 40-foot cliff into the water at Thetis Lake in View Royal on Vancouver Island.

On May 19 at about 3:30 p.m. police said the victim was hiking near the first beach cliff face when she met up with a group of three unknown women who were drinking alcohol.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest man, seize drugs, cash and weapons in Langford

The victim was looking over the cliff when someone pushed her, causing her to fall into the water 40 feet below.

The three women are described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, two with brown hair and one with blonde hair. They were wearing bathing suits and sunglasses.

Police said there may have been witnesses in the area including a male who offered to help the victim.

READ ALSO: Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

“Fortunately the victim was able to swim to shore and later received medical attention for her injuries,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of West Shore RCMP. “Police are seeking witnesses or the person responsible to come forward to speak with investigators.”

Anyone with information is being asked to report it to West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use
Next story
Court decision prompts regional district to throw flood mitigation back at province

Just Posted

Roads and weather in Revelstoke today

Scheduled construction: Highway 1 east: Bridge maintenance between Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk and… Continue reading

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

The line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest has been announced! Starting… Continue reading

Revelstoke Secondary School celebrates Pride Day

Students at Revelstoke Secondary School celebrated their first ever Pride Day on… Continue reading

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

COLUMN: The view is worth the climb

Reflections on Summerland’s Giants Head Grind and marital commitment

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Column: NDP’s labour overhaul unfairly benefits unions

Notes from the Legislature by Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Most Read