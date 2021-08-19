RCMP investigating homicide of 30-year-old Kelowna man in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP found a man dead last week and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a police press release issued Thursday, Aug. 19, Nanaimo RCMP officers acted on information from Kelowna RCMP and called at a residence Aug. 12 at about 3 p.m.

They found a man dead and are identifying him as Ryan Mosher, a 30-year-old who recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna. The death is being considered suspicious, so Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit has taken over the investigation with assistance from Kelowna RCMP. Police say they have already spoken “to numerous people both from Kelowna and Nanaimo to assist in establishing what may have occurred.”

RCMP note that they are identifying the victim in hopes that it will assist in advancing the investigation.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Derek Balderston said police believe Mosher’s death “is an isolated incident and the general public is not considered to be at risk.”

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit at 250-754-2345.



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Homicide