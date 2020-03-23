Penticton RCMP are investigating what is believed to be a shot fired into Penticton motel on Sunday night. (File)

RCMP investigating apparent shot fired into Penticton motel

No one reported injured, identity of shooter remains unknown

RCMP is investigating what they believe to be a shot fired into a Penticton motel room, late Sunday night.

At this time no one has been reported injured, and the identity of the shooter remains unknown.

At around 10:30 p.m. on March 22 authorities received a report of a firearm being discharged towards a local motel, located in the 2500-block of Skaha Lake Road.

“The occupants of a room within the motel called 911 to report that an unidentified person had discharged a firearm toward their suite,” explained Const. James Grandy in a release.

Upon arrival investigators observed a single bullet hole in the front window of one of the motel suites.

“Police have not received reports of any injuries as a result of this criminal act and the identity of the shooter remains unknown at this time,” Grandy said.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and police believe the incident was isolated and the general public is not at any risk.”

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this occurrence is encouraged to call the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

