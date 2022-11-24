Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

RCMP looking for 4 men who fired rifle, set trailer on fire near Nelson

Police say the men are associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow on it

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for four men who allegedly fired a rifle and set a camper trailer on fire.

Police said in a statement that they were called to a trailer on Rover Creek Forest Service Road in Blewett on Wednesday evening where four men had visited with a rifle. One of the suspects allegedly pointed the rifle at one of the trailer’s occupants and fired it in what the police describe as a scare tactic.

Two occupants of the trailer fled the scene uninjured, and the trailer was set on fire.

RCMP say they are working to identity four male suspects associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kaslo RCMP arrest man caught dumping chemicals on vehicles

Previous story
School shooting threat in Williams Lake deemed a prank
Next story
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Golden

Just Posted

An update is expected at 4 p.m. (DriveBC)
Highway 93 reduced to one lane two kilometres south of BC border

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Highway 1 between the Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Golden

Horse-drawn snow plow at the corner of Mackenzie Avenue and First Street, circa 1910. The CB Hume building is at the current Royal Bank location, and the Bews Drug Store. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 275)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 24

(@TomAckermanWX/Twitter)
Morning Start: Frost Flowers