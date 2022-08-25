Mya Teasdale was last seen on Aug. 24 in Keremeos. (Photo- Keremeos RCMP)

RCMP looking for missing 14-year-old last seen in Keremeos

Mya Teasdale was last seen on Aug. 24

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old who was last seen in Keremeos.

Mya Teasdale was last seen on Aug. 24 and is described to be 5’10” with brown eyes.

Police say Teasdale has brown/purple shoulder-length hair, weighs 140 pounds and was wearing a large black t-shirt with red writing on the front and Van shoes featuring black checker marks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing youth is urged to contact their local police.

