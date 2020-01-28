The Revelstoke RCMP are trying to identify these two people in relation to a theft. (Submitted)

RCMP looking for people of interest in a theft in November

The Revelstoke RCMP are looking for two people of interest in the theft of a 2014 Yellow John Deere Mini Excavator and 2017 black Oasis Flat Deck Trailer.

The theft occurred on Nov. 16, 2019 between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. from Canyon Industrial Electrical in Revelstoke.

Video surveillance showed the male and female exit a dark coloured, newer model Ford F350 Dually. The male is described as: Caucasian, with brown hair, wearing green jacket, white running shoes and blue jeans and the female is described as having dirty blond long hair and wearing a black sweater, beige shirt and dark coloured pants.

If you have any information with respect to this theft or any other criminal act, contact the Revelstoke RCMP a 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 / 1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

