RCMP looking for trailer and skid-steer stolen in Kelowna

Reward of up to $2,000 offered for tips

A nighttime theft has Kelowna RCMP searching for two pieces of heavy equipment.

On July 16, a flatbed dump trailer and a skid-steer were stolen from a pullout spot at Highway 97 and Duck Lake. Though the trailer was secured to a hitch lock, it was said to be sawed off.

The trailer is a Southland Trailer SL200 with B.C. licence plate 61328U, while the skid-steer is a white and orange Bobcat loader.

(Crime Stoppers/Submitted)

A potential reward of up to $2,000 is available for anyone with information related to their recovery. Tips can be called in with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or you can leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

