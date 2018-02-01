(Wikimedia Commons)

RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

The Barriere RCMP are looking for witnesses as the investigation into the fatal snowmobiling incident on Harp Mountain continues.

On Jan. 28, a Kamloops man died after falling into a creek bed where he became pinned under his snowmobile, police said in a news release.

One person then stayed with the man, and the two others took off on their sled to try to get into an area where their cell phones worked to call for assistance to free their trapped friend.

Search and Rescue members were deployed to recover the body.

The Barriere RCMP would now like to speak with any snowmobilers who assisted the search team at the scene by calling 250-672-9918.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Life sentence for young B.C. man who murdered his mother
Next story
UPDATED: Fatal multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Just Posted

UPDATED: Fatal multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Hwy. 1 will be closed for one hour this afternoon

Closure is to allow for winter highway maintenance

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

Local skiers kill it in Whitewater, says coach

Musseau has top finish, placing second

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Alberta premier ramps up pipeline battle

No electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

Suspicious man conceals firearm outside Kamloops library

Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

Heat achieve their goals on weekend

In some breathtaking hockey, the Chase squad pull off two wins versus 100 Mile

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

Most Read