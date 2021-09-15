Approximate area where the body was found according to a witness. (Google)

Approximate area where the body was found according to a witness. (Google)

RCMP major crime unit investigating suspicious death near Merritt

A body was discovered Tuesday morning off Highway 5A

A body discovered in a rural area of Merritt is being investigated by the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit as suspicious.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday (Sept.14), Merritt RCMP was called to an area near Nicola Lake. Once on scene officers discovered a body and believe the death to be suspicious.

Staff Sergeant Steph Drouin stated officers are working to identify the dead person and notify their next of kin.

According to a witness, Mounties were seen investigating a truck, towing a boat, near a boat launch off Highway 5A. The truck allegedly had smashed windows and dents to the body of the vehicle.

If you have information that relates to this person’s death, you are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit’s tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Conditional release not recommended for B.C. man who killed family of 6 in Wells Gray

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMPThompson Nicola Regional District

Previous story
Local B.C. governments seek ways to go beyond talking about reconciliation
Next story
Kelowna-Lake Country candidates tackle housing and labour issues at forum

Just Posted

Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 909)
Arts Revelstoke to commission sculpture of Isabel Coursier

Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City of Revelstoke announces new chief administrative officer

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The oldest pig in captivity is 23 years old

The province is embarking on what it calls “the largest hiring push in B.C.’s history” for paramedics in rural and remote locations. (File - Black Press Media)
Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing