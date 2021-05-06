A fifth wheel fire came dangerously close to a Lake Country home Wednesday afternoon. (Lake Country Fire Department photo)

RCMP, neighbours save Okanagan house from fire

Fifth wheel up in flames next to home

Neighbours were quick to help save a Lake Country home from burning down Wednesday afternoon.

Residents at Heritage Court tackled an RV fire that came dangerously close to home.

The owner was working on the older fifth wheel when the fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m.

“He heard some arcing noises and then he saw flames coming out the top of the vent,” Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor said.

“The fibreglass RV was pretty much toast when we got there.”

The blaze did some damage to the house, including destroying a garage door and burning up into the soffits. But it could have been much worse and Windsor says the neighbours efforts likely saved the home.

“An RCMP officer lives across the street and with a few other neighbours they put garden hoses on it.”

The owner, and his wife, are newer residents and had just moved to the new subdivision from Calgary.

The damage to both the home and fifth wheel (which is a write-off) is estimated to be $20,000.

