The Independent Investigations Office will not be forwarding a report to Crown counsel for the consideration of charges in the March 2018 incident. (NEWS file photo)

RCMP officer not at fault in Squamish crash that killed pedestrian: watchdog

The pedestrian was ‘crossing contrary to the traffic signal’

The province’s police watchdog has determined an off-duty police officer was not at fault when her vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Squamish.

The Independent Investigations Office issued a release on Monday, saying the incident along Highway 99 was unavoidable.

READ MORE: RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish

The officer was driving through an intersection on a green light around 10:30 p.m. on March 13, 2018, when she struck the pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators believe the officer was driving within the speed limit and applied the breaks, and that the crash was unavoidable.

“The evidence is clear that he was crossing contrary to the traffic signal, at night, in the rain and war wearing dark clothes,” the office said. “He would have been very difficult for a driver to see.”

The officer, and well as two off-duty paramedics, tried to save the man, but he died months later.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan
Next story
Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Just Posted

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Violence against women “too close to home”

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter hosts activities for Prevention Week 2019

Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan

Water supply and wildfire outlook examined for 2019

Revelstoke roads and weather: chance for thunderstorms

High of 10 degrees

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

The blasting will continue for 3 weeks

Former coaches of man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

UBC Okanagan researchers contribute to study about charitable behaviour

The study found people are more charitable if allowed to claim donations sooner

Highway 97 open north of Summerland

Ongoing closures continue following accident on Sunday

Standoff with RCMP in Okanagan city ‘resolved’

Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed for an unfolding incident

Okanagan RCMP officer honoured for community commitment

Const. Gary McLaughlin earns Internal Order of Daughters of the Empire

Mike Edel tours new album to Kelowna

Edel will perform at Fernando’s Pub May 22

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Most Read