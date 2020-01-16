RCMP release photos of man wanted in Princeton armed robbery

RCMP have released photos and a description of the man suspected of robbing a Princeton gas station at gun point.

According to a statement from Penticton media relations officer James Grandy, on January 12, at about 10:30 p.m., a man entered the Highway 3 Husky gas station convenience store.

Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes said the robber was wearing a black balaclava and produced a handgun, demanding cash and cartons of cigarettes.

The attendant complied and the thief fled across the highway to a waiting white SUV, possibly a GMC Jimmy or Ford Explorer, mid 1990’s model.

The man, who was captured on video, is described as a Caucasian male wearing blue Fox gloves, a black windbreaker, and black cargo pants with a large belt buckle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.

