RCMP reminding public to secure sleds

Another theft took place Sunday night in Columbia Park

The Revelstoke RCMP are reminding the public to secure their snowmobiles following the theft of a sled from a home in Columbia Park.

According to a press release, between 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, a snowmobile was stolen from a home on Sanderson Crescent. It was reported missing on Monday.

The owner of the sled said it was parked in the driveway. RCMP don’t think the sled was started to move it.

The sled is described as a 2012 Polaris RMK Pro, Black in colour. VIN # SN1CH8GSXCC487154. The sled has bright red RMK lettering on the side of the black body. Stolen at the same time were two Superclamps, used to secure a snow machine on a trailer or sled deck.

Police are seeking information from the public if they observed any suspicious activity occur during the specified times. Police are investigating the incident, including reviewing security footage from various locations to possibly determine the make and model of vehicle and subject(s) responsible for stealing the sled.

The RCMP continues to encourage the public to secure valuables using theft deterrent devices, such as chains, padlocks, SPOT beacons, and other means.

 

Most Read