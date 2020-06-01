RCMP report Shuswap suspect threatened to kill neighbours

Police say man was arrested with loaded weapons inside vehicle and residence

Chase RCMP were called to a North Shuswap residence where a man was reported to have threatened to kill his neighbour’s entire household.

On May 29, police were summoned to the 7800 block of Squilax Anglemont Road in Anglemont where a man had been target shooting in his backyard with a .22 calibre rifle.

According to a news release, officers were told he had threatened to shoot the neighbour’s house and kill everyone who lives there. Chase RCMP reported that a shot was heard while the caller was on the phone with 911.

When police arrived and surrounded the house, they found a man attempting to flee in a vehicle down a back alleyway.

Police blocked off the vehicle and arrested the driver without incident, said Sgt. Barry Kennedy. Police located a .22 calibre loaded rifle in the suspect’s vehicle as well as several other loaded guns and weapons in his house.

Read more: RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

Read more: Fast-driving, single vehicle crash results in arrests by Chase RCMP

The suspect, a 49-year-old Anglemont man, was on conditions not to possess firearms or weapons stemming from an incident in November 2019, police say, where the suspect had pointed an imitation handgun at police during an encounter at his residence. He was taken into custody until June 15 when he is scheduled to make his next court appearance.

Chase RCMP report that while en-route to the call, officers pulled over another vehicle that had been seen fleeing the residence. It was thought it might be the suspect. As it turned out, it wasn’t him but there was a rifle inside and the driver did not have a licence for it. Police seized the firearm before carrying on to the initial call. The investigation continues.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gunsSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How to safely drink water in areas impacted by flooding
Next story
Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Just Posted

Meet the new director at Revelstoke Railway Museum

Jim Cullen has worked in museums for over two decades

Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

Okanagan Regional Library reopened June 2 in phased approach

Highway 23 North to see construction delays starting this week

BC Hydro is working on a slope stabilization project near Revelstoke Dam

Tim Hortons serves up a thank you to front-line workers

On May 21 the Tim Hortons coffee truck came through Revelstoke

City of Revelstoke expects to stay on budget with $1.5 million roadworks project

Pavement, deep utility maintenance and sidewalks are in the plan for the Lowertown area

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

How to safely drink water in areas impacted by flooding

Quality and safety of drinking water can be affected during and after floods

Three Calgary men make smart decision while lost in Shuswap

Adventurers’ vehicle breaks down at night in Seymour Arm area

Motorcycle driver disappears after crash along Highway 1 in South Shuswap

Chase RCMP respond to two single-vehicle crashes over the weekend

RCMP report Shuswap suspect threatened to kill neighbours

Police say man was arrested with loaded weapons inside vehicle and residence

Kelowna Mountie faces internal review after ‘uncooperative’ arrest

“A thorough internal review of this officer’s actions is currently underway,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle.

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Most Read