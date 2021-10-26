Man shot in targeted, drug-related Naramata incident: RCMP

A 36-year-old man known to police was taken to hospital

A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as shots fired Tuesday morning. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

A heavy police presence was due to a shooting outside a home in Indian Rock just north of Naramata Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 36-year-old man known to police, was conscious after the shooting and called for help.

“Our officers were on scene within minutes and able to determine this was an isolated, targeted incident and not a random shooting. We want to assure the community there’s no evidence of ongoing risk, and to continue to report any suspicious person or vehicle to our detachment,” said Const. James Grandy in a release.

“Investigators are actively gathering evidence, and can confirm this appears to be a targeted shooting, and directly related to the drug subculture,” said Grandy.

Officers responded to the call at around 7:30 a.m., deploying resources from the local and neighbouring departments, including air services and police dogs to the community.

Roadblocks were also established and citizens asked to report any suspicious activity.

The victim was taken to an unidentified hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

A vehicle fire on Gammon Road in Naramata was reported at 8:30 a.m., and is currently being investigated to determine whether it is related to the shooting.

If you have information or video surveillance which may be related to this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.

