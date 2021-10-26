A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as shots fired Tuesday morning. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as shots fired Tuesday morning. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

Man shot in targeted, drug-related Naramata incident: RCMP

A 36-year-old man known to police was taken to hospital

A heavy police presence was due to a shooting outside a home in Indian Rock just north of Naramata Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 36-year-old man known to police, was conscious after the shooting and called for help.

“Our officers were on scene within minutes and able to determine this was an isolated, targeted incident and not a random shooting. We want to assure the community there’s no evidence of ongoing risk, and to continue to report any suspicious person or vehicle to our detachment,” said Const. James Grandy in a release.

“Investigators are actively gathering evidence, and can confirm this appears to be a targeted shooting, and directly related to the drug subculture,” said Grandy.

Officers responded to the call at around 7:30 a.m., deploying resources from the local and neighbouring departments, including air services and police dogs to the community.

READ MORE: Reports of shots fired and car on fire in Naramata

Roadblocks were also established and citizens asked to report any suspicious activity.

The victim was taken to an unidentified hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

A vehicle fire on Gammon Road in Naramata was reported at 8:30 a.m., and is currently being investigated to determine whether it is related to the shooting.

If you have information or video surveillance which may be related to this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.

READ ALSO: Mounties look for suspect in early morning robbery of the Oliver 7-11

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPShooting

Previous story
B.C. to offer third COVID-19 vaccine doses to everyone aged 12 and up
Next story
Four Revelstoke projects funded by Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance

Just Posted

Kaisa Lindfor’s How to Feel Full, which is currently showing at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, received funds from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance for the project. (Photo via Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre Facebook)
Four Revelstoke projects funded by Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance

Around 30 members of the public demonstrated by the side of Highway 97 Tuesday, including Mart Blazina, to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers saying no to mandatory vaccines. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

A skier at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort terrain park. (File photo)
Getting some air: Terrain park at Revelstoke Mountain Resort returns after hiatus

Rob Morrison, Conservative MP for Kootenay-Columbia, has been sworn in for a second parliamentary term, and was joined by Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole. Photo courtesy Rob Morrison.
Morrison sworn in as federal government prepares for fall session