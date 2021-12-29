RCMP respond to woman waving knife in West Kelowna hotel lobby

West Kelowna RCMP officers apprehended a woman under the Mental Health Act after reports of her waving a knife in a hotel lobby Wednesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., officers arrived, locating a 61-year-old woman in possession of a knife in a hotel on Carrington Road. She had sustained self-inflicted knife wounds., said police.
RCMP say the woman was threatening self-harm before officers de-escalated the situation and safely apprehended her under the mental health act.
“Thankfully our officers were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution and no innocent bystanders or employees were injured,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb in a statement.
West Kelowna RCMP said charges of uttering threats may be pending.
“Considering this incident relates to a person in distress, no further information will be provided,” the statement concluded.
