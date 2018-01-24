RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Ron Volansky was a prominent businessman in the Needles-Fauquier area for decades. (Photo courtesy Volansky family)

Police are now confirming the deaths of two men in a small community south of Nakusp at Christmas was a murder-suicide.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and the Nakusp RCMP say they are continuing their investigation into the December 18 deaths of two men from Needles.

Related: Community ‘mournful’ after shooting

Police were called in after shots were heard coming from the community, located at the ferry crossing of the Arrow Lakes on Highway 6.

An emergency response team found two dead men on neighbouring properties. One man was 83 years old, the other 58.

“Investigators have confirmed that the death of the 83-year-old man was a homicide,” the RCMP said in a statement released Wednesday. “The death of the 58-year-old was determined to be non-criminal in nature.”

The 83-year-old man has been identified by his family as Ron Volansky, a well-known local businessman and long-time member of the community. His killer has been identified by locals as Roy Bugera. He had moved to the community several years ago from Alberta, but few said they knew him.

The BC Coroner’s office is also investigating the matter. Police say no further information is being released at this time.

To report a typo, email:
reporter@arrowlakesnews.com.

@ArrowLakesNews
reporter@arrowlakesnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit
Next story
New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Just Posted

Evangelical group plan to make former Anglican church new national headquarters

The Eternal Riders will be hosting their second annual “Steeper and Deeper” conference in Revelstoke on Feb. 2.

Farwell Splash Park Society hopes to make waterplay accessible

The group has raised about 30 per cent of the funds needed for the project

Revelstoke likely to see another busy building season

City working towards making planning application process easier to understand

EDITORIAL: Bright future for RSS grads

The future looks bright for Revelstoke Secondary School students. Faced with graduation,… Continue reading

Drive BC reports slushy and slippery roads this morning

Following snowfall last night, compact snow reported on roads around Revelstoke

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Canadian comedy tour hits snowy Okanagan

Snowed In Comedy Tour is back with stops in Kelowna, Penticton, Big White, SilverStar and Vernon

KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Travel costs influence vote against Quesnel addition

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Most Read