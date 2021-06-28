A fire caused some damage to the entrance of St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Gitwangak Indian Band land on June 26, 2021. Police say the fire is suspicious. (Facebook/Gitwangak Band Office)

A fire caused some damage to the entrance of St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Gitwangak Indian Band land on June 26, 2021. Police say the fire is suspicious. (Facebook/Gitwangak Band Office)

RCMP scrutinize suspicious church fire in northwest B.C. for any links to Okanagan blazes

St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Gitwangak remains intact after June 26 suspicious fire

New Hazelton RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire at an abandoned Gitwangak church that took place on Saturday, June 26.

According to an RCMP media release, police attended the scene on Church Road on Gitwangak Indian Band land at around 1:15 a.m. after receiving a call that there was a fire in the entrance of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, which is abandoned and not used by the community. Gitwangak is located halfway between Terrace and the Hazeltons.

The church sustained minimal damage and remains intact, and there were no reports of injuries.

The fire comes as two churches burned to the ground on reserve land in the Similkameen Valley early on Saturday morning, and two others were reduced to rubble and ash on Penticton Indian Band and Osoyoos Indian Band land during the morning of June 21.

“The RCMP are treating this fire as suspicious and are looking to determine what, if any, connection there may be to the recent church fires in the South Okanagan, within First Nation communities,” said Staff Sergeant Darren Durnin, the officer in command of the New Hazelton RCMP detachment.

Police are asking anyone that has any information about the fire to contact the New Hazelton detachment at 250-842-5244.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious fires that burned 2 South Okanagan churches

READ MORE: Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

ArsonNorthwest

Previous story
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest
Next story
Revelstoke to update bylaws around industrial development in residential areas

Just Posted

Absolute Contracting and Arrowtec Building Systems are operating out of a property on Victoria Rd. E. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke to update bylaws around industrial development in residential areas

The first Guerrilla Gig, forestry museum riverside forest walk, July 8, 2020 .Jared Wayne featuring Nik Winnitowy. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Guerrilla Gigs expands line up for second summer

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki celebrates his open net goal during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Canadiens won 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

BC Hydro says its prepared for an increased demand amid the heat wave sweeping the province. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Heat wave sets new record for peak hourly demand: BC Hydro