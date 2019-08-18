George, 4, has been missing near Mackenzie in northern B.C. since Saturday. (Tamara Wiese)

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Police, search and rescue crews and volunteers have descended on Mackenzie and Lions Lake in northern B.C. in the search for a four-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.

RCMP say George went missing shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday near Lions Lake, south of Mackenzie

He is described as three feet tall and weighing about 35 lbs.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said conservation officers, RCMP and search and rescue crews are canvassing the area looking for the young boy. Air support has been grounded due to conditions in the area.

Searchers are not looking for any more volunteers, Saunderson said, but anyone who wants to take part in the search is asked to bring identification to the command centre at Lions Lake Provincial Park.

Foul play is not being considered at this time, Saunderson said.

Tamara Wiese, a friend of the family, noted on social media that George was wearing a blue coat, hoodie, dark blue cargo pants and camouflage-print boots when he went missing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Just Posted

Photos: Railway Days at Revelstoke Railway Museum 2019

Today was Railway Days at the Revelstoke Railway Museum. There was food,… Continue reading

Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Thieves took five cards in total

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 22 degrees

City launched Tech Strategy 2.0

Revelstoke received $100,000 in funding to build on its Technology Strategy project

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 14

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Okanagan Cultural Connections live venue tour kicks off in Vernon

Two dozen promoters, national booking agents, and music reps to visit venues from Vernon to Oliver

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Fire departments extinguish suspicious wildfire near West Kelowna

Crews established a fire guard and knocked down the blaze before it grew to one hectare.

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

B.C. VIEWS: Log exports and my other errors so far in 2019

Plastic bags, legislature overspending turn out differently

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okangan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Most Read