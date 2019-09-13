RCMP search for missing man believed to still be in the Okanagan

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

The RCMP are hoping to gather some help from the Okanagan in the search for a West Kelowna missing man.

Dalton Evans, 24, was reported missing Thursday but his family said that they have not heard from him in a few weeks and believe him to still be in the West Kelowna areas.

Foul play is not suspected at this time by RCMP as they hope to quickly track down Evans.

Evans is Caucasian, slender build, five-foot-six, 161 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Any information on Evans can be directed to West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or to Crime Stoppers.

