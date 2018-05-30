Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

RCMP is working to locate a missing Vernon man and is asking the public for help.

Jordan Alexander Mooney was last seen as he departed from a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna, during the late evening hours of Sunday, May 27.

Related:Another plea to find missing Sun Peaks man

Since Jordan’s unexplained disappearance, police have followed up on several possible leads and reported sightings, however he remains missing at this time. Police are concerned for Jordan Mooney’s health and well-being, as friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this amount of time.

Jordan Mooney is a 24 years-oldCaucasian male, who’s 5 ft 10 tall, is approximately 180 lbs and has short red hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of black pants and a white t-shirt.

Related:Vigil held to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

Police are also looking for Jordan’s vehicle, a blue 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with British Columbia licence plates FP995T.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Mooney is urged to contact their local police, the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest
Next story
Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

Just Posted

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Parks Canada to burn brush piles at Mt. Revelstoke in June

Parks Canada and BC Wildfire Service fire crews, are currently conducting tree… Continue reading

Proposed election bylaw in Revelstoke restricts size of campaign signs

Implementing electronic voting and day-of voter registration is also proposed

Morning Report: Rain expected to continue today in Revelstoke

Good morning! Drive BC is reporting no new incidents in the region… Continue reading

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Most Read