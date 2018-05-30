RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

RCMP is working to locate a missing Vernon man and is asking the public for help.

Jordan Alexander Mooney was last seen as he departed from a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna, during the late evening hours of Sunday, May 27.

Since Jordan’s unexplained disappearance, police have followed up on several possible leads and reported sightings, however he remains missing at this time. Police are concerned for Jordan Mooney’s health and well-being, as friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this amount of time.

Jordan Mooney is a 24 years-oldCaucasian male, who’s 5 ft 10 tall, is approximately 180 lbs and has short red hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of black pants and a white t-shirt.

Police are also looking for Jordan’s vehicle, a blue 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with British Columbia licence plates FP995T.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Mooney is urged to contact their local police, the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

