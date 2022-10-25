RCMP search for missing woman believed to be in Vernon

Police are trying to confirm Casey Donovan’s well being

Casey Donovan

The public’s help is sought in locating a missing woman believed to be in Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have information that Casey Donovan is in the area and are continuing attempts to confirm her well being.

The 35-year-old woman is five-foot-six-inches tall, weights approximately 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Donovan contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Missing Vernon girl found safe

READ MORE: Darkness lights need for Halloween safety in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Missing womanVernon

Previous story
Quebec’s nursing order launches campaign to stop Halloween objectification of nurses
Next story
List of B.C.’s ‘scariest and least-wanted trick-or-treaters’ unveiled with actors

Just Posted

The entrance to the ghost town at Three Valley Gap. (Contributed by Diana Bostock)
Frightening fun for the whole family at Three Valley Gap

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ Daniel Wittenberg in action against the 100 Mile House Wranglers earlier this season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Revelstoke Grizzlies look ahead to upcoming games following successful weekend

Frenchman’s Bridge. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure)
Highway 1 update at Frenchman’s Bridge

(@AppleMusic/Twitter)
Morning Start: Taylor Swift accidentally released white noise on iTunes