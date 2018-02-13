An RCMP search of a car on Ross Street on Monday, Feb. 12 yielded drugs and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. The vehicle was stolen from Edmonton and two arrests were made. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

RCMP search stolen car, find drugs and a shotgun

Two arrested in downtown Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

Reports of erratic driving on the Trans-Canada Highway led the Salmon Arm RCMP to make two arrests and take a stolen car, drugs and a loaded shotgun off the street.

On Monday, Feb. 12, RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle with Alberta plates having trouble maintaining its lane as it travelled on Highway #1. Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen in Edmonton on Feb. 2.

The vehicle was located about noon on Ross Street where it was watched by plainclothes officers until its two occupants got out. Officers arrested a man and a woman without incident.

When police searched the car they found marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and crystal meth, reports Staff Sgt. Scott West. They also found a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with an additional 30 live rounds in the trunk.

The man who police arrested was prohibited from possessing firearms and had a warrant for his arrest in Alberta.

As a result of the police investigation, Crown counsel is recommending drug and firearms charges. The pair are being held in custody awaiting a Feb. 13 court appearance.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case
Next story
NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Project Prom aims to pair students with dresses

“You can look just as good on a budget,” says organizer

City plows through nearly $600K for snow removal in January

Staff facing challenges due to vehicles not following parking bylaws

Winter driving conditions in effect on highways around Revelstoke

Compact snow with slippery sections on most roads

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

Owner refutes recycling complaint

Environment Canada looks into alleged violation, makes no public comment.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million, but Kimberley Dynamiters have yet to receive any cash

B.C. sledge hockey player makes Canada’s Paralympic team for second time

The Paralympic medallist from Quesnel will head to PyeongChang to compete

B.C. RCMP investigating ‘senseless’ duck deaths

Two-door Audi intentionally sped through flock in Cranbrook

RCMP search stolen car, find drugs and a shotgun

Two arrested in downtown Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

MLA apologizes for joke at B.C. Indigenous basketball tournament

North Coast representative Jennifer Rice’s attempt at humour fell flat

Most Read