RCMP searching for missing Kelowna hitchhiker

Cody Kolodychuk was last heard from on July 31 and was thought to be hitchhiking in the Vernon area

Cody Kolodychuk went missing while possibly hitchhiking in the Vernon North Okanagan area. (RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cody Kolodychuk’s family said he may have been hitchhiking in the North Okanagan area, on his way to Kelowna, when he was last in contact with them on July 31. He was reported missing on Aug. 14.

Though no foul play is suspected, his family said it’s out of character for him to be out of contact this long.

RCMP describe Kolodychuk as a 119 pound, five-foot six-inch Caucasian male, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information on Kolodychuk’s whereabouts is urged to call contact their local police, or the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

