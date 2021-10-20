RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

Mounties are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Sean Scott was last seen Oct. 10, leaving a house in the 600-block of Clement Avenue. The RCMP is concerned for Scott’s health and well-being; family and friends say it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for so long.

Police describe Scott as a 30-year-old Caucasian man, who is 5’10” and 160 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

The RCMP is encouraging anybody with information on Scott’s whereabouts to contact their local detachment or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

