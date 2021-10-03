Rilyeh Joseph. (Contributed)

RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

Rilyeh Joseph was last seen on Oct. 1 on Pandosy Street

Mounties are appealing for information regarding a missing Kelowna resident.

Rilyeh Joseph was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. He was on foot in the 2000-block of Pandosy Street, just north of Kelowna General Hospital.

Police say Joseph’s family and friends are concerned for his health and well-being and it is unusual for him to be out of contact this long.

Joseph is a 21-year-old Indigenous man who is 5’10” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue hospital pyjamas and blue hospital socks without shoes.

Police say Joseph may appear disoriented and might be in need of medical attention.

The RCMP urges anybody with information on Joseph’s disappearance to call their local detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

