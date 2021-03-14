RCMP searching for missing Okanagan teen

The West Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Nevaeh French-Prince, 13, was last seen March 13 around noon in the 1500-block of Banks Road in Kelowna. The girl’s family says it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long.
Description of French-Prince:
- First Nations female
- 13 years old
- 5 ft 2 in
- slim build
- brown eyes
- long brown hair
Anybody with information on French-Prince’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
