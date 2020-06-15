RCMP searching for missing South Okanagan woman

Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park on June 7

RCMP are trying to locate 70-year-old Diane Marie Latulippe of Hedley. (RCMP)

RCMP are searching for a missing Hedley woman, last seen on the morning of June 7.

Diane Marie Latulippe, 70, was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park in Hedley, and five days later on June 12, effects belonging to her were located on the riverbank of the Similkameen River in Hedley.

Police and family are concerned about her health and well-being.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, when police became involved on June 12, an extensive search took place involving Ground Search and Rescue, an airplane, ATVs and foot patrol.

Police located the woman’s dog safe.

Latulippe is described as:

70 years old

Caucasian

Slim build

Brown eyes

5’5” tall

Grey slightly shorter than shoulder length hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 and quote file number 2020-848.

