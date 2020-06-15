RCMP are trying to locate 70-year-old Diane Marie Latulippe of Hedley. (RCMP)

RCMP searching for missing South Okanagan woman

Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park on June 7

RCMP are searching for a missing Hedley woman, last seen on the morning of June 7.

Diane Marie Latulippe, 70, was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park in Hedley, and five days later on June 12, effects belonging to her were located on the riverbank of the Similkameen River in Hedley.

Police and family are concerned about her health and well-being.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, when police became involved on June 12, an extensive search took place involving Ground Search and Rescue, an airplane, ATVs and foot patrol.

Police located the woman’s dog safe.

Latulippe is described as:

  • 70 years old
  • Caucasian
  • Slim build
  • Brown eyes
  • 5’5” tall
  • Grey slightly shorter than shoulder length hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 and quote file number 2020-848.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate fatal shooting in Oliver

READ MORE: Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

READ MORE: Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple apprehended on stolen motorcycle in Okanagan
Next story
B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Just Posted

Revelstoke video aims to educate youth on elder abuse

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Revelstoke’s A & W reopens after rebuild

The business has been closed since June 2019

Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

City receives grant to create Housing Action Plan Regulatory Toolkit

Access to housing is one of the biggest issues in Revelstoke

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

Pump installed at the Water Street boat launch due to very high lake levels

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Provincial funding sought for Okanagan child care centre

Partnership in Lake Country is between Central Okanagan Public Schools and YMCA Okanagan

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

VIDEO: Recent graduate from Summerland receives Governor General’s Academic Medal

Ivy Hiebert has been recognized for outstanding work while at high school

RCMP searching for missing South Okanagan woman

Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park on June 7

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

Most Read