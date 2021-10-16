Salmon Arm RCMP reported a break in at a property in the northeast of Salmon Arm on Oct. 10, 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP reported a break in at a property in the northeast of Salmon Arm on Oct. 10, 2021. (File photo)

RCMP searching for person who broke into Salmon Arm residence through sliding window

Police seek information, reports of possible similar incidents

A man allegedly broke into a northeast Salmon Arm residence last Sunday, Oct. 10.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said residents were home when the break in occurred. The man was startled by the residents and fled, said West.

The only information police have at this time is that the person who broke in is believed to be a man.

Police recommend placing a bar, or piece of wood, in the tracks of sliding windows, so that the window may not open wide enough for someone to crawl in.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who has experienced or seen something similar, is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.

Read more: Sicamous residents riled by proposed healing centre location, loss of green space

Read more: Ban on single-use plastic checkout bags to return to Salmon Arm

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPSalmon Arm

Previous story
UPDATED: Highway 1 open after vehicle collision west of Revelstoke
Next story
Health Canada recalls B.C. cannabis product due to powdery mildew contamination

Just Posted

The Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society’s new sign. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Illecillewaet Greenbelt Society erects new sign thanks to members of community

Vehicle driving in the rain. (file photo)
UPDATED: Highway 1 open after vehicle collision west of Revelstoke

Cardboard buildings created for the Cardboard Smash Down. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘How fun is it to smash?’: Monster movies come to life at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Car crash west of Revelstoke closes highway. (Black Press file photo)
Highway closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle collision