RCMP seek assistance for missing Nakusp man

Christopher Sanford was last seen Aug. 4 in the Nakusp area

The Nakusp RCMP are seeking assistance in locating Christopher Sanford who was reported missing Aug. 5.

Sanford, 36, was last seen on Aug. 4 in Nakusp. At the time, he was planning to travel to Kelowna, BC. His vehicle was found abandoned in Fauquier, BC on Aug. 5.

Sanford’s family have not had any contact from him which is very unusual.

He is about 6”, approximately 150-160 lbs, tall and very slim, brown eyes, dark brown hair in a brush cut, he has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing camo pants and a black t-shirt and barefoot.

The RCMP and Sanford’s family are very concerned for his well being and are asking anyone with any information to contact the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677. They can also call 911 or anonymously at Crimestoppers 24 hours a day at 1-800-222-8477 or online at bccrimestoppers.com

 

