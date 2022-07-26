RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon man

Family and police concerned for 22-year-old Zachary Burton

Zacahary Burton is missing from Vernon. (Contributed)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Zachary Burton, 22, was last seen in town in the afternoon of Monday, July 25, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weights 175 pounds, has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Burton, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Burton moves up

READ MORE: Police searching for missing Revelstoke man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personRCMPVernon

Previous story
B.C. Ferries prepares for busy B.C. Day long weekend
Next story
Surveillance images show Langley shooter

Just Posted

Benjamin Shideler (Project Manager), Gary Sulz (Revelstoke Mayor), Brad Templeton (Superintendent of Operations), and Chad Rolstad (Vice-President HR and Chief Culture Officer) in front of the employee housing project. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Canadian Pacific Railway expands in Revelstoke, new employee housing underway

Parks Canada has received air support from the BC Wildfire Service in the battle against the fire. Their water skimmers were dropping water on the wildfire throughout the afternoon. The skimmers landed in Kinbasket Lake to fill their water tanks and proceeded to drop the tanks on the fire. (Contributed by Parks Canada)
Air support aiding in battle against Glacier Park wildfire

Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Tom Poole photo)
Lawsuit filed against Revelstoke Mountain Resort following crash in 2020

A helicopter fighting the fire in Glacier National Park. (Contributed by Parks Canada)
Crews fighting wildfire in Glacier National Park