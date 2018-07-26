RCMP seek missing Winnipeg man last seen in North Okanagan

Ryan Duncan was last seen July 17

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Winnipeg resident who was last seen in the North Okanagan area.

Ryan Duncan was last seen on July 17, 2018.

Police are very concerned for Ryan’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Duncan is described as a 44-year-old Caucasian male who stands at six-foot-one weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Duncan is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire crews face challenges with Okanagan Mountain Park terrain

Just Posted

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

South Okanagan woman returns from 6 months in Guyana

After five decades of service work, Merle Kindred shows no signs slowing down

Revelstoke athletes find success in Cowichan at BC Games

10 Revelstoke athletes made the trip this past weekend to Cowichan for… Continue reading

Ministry updates CSRD on plans for improving highway between Shuswap and Alberta border

Provincial government’s labour reform may delay tendering for Trans-Canada Highway projects.

Growls and Hugs for July 25

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP apprehended Tyson Cole July 26

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

RCMP seek missing Winnipeg man last seen in North Okanagan

Ryan Duncan was last seen July 17

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

North Enderby Timber clinch NOSL crown

Last-second goal by Sladen gives NET 1-0 win over Turn-Key Controls

Road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park still open

Narrow road in Summerland park has been closed during previous wildfire seasons

Lenoury’s 76 wins Ladies Open

Field of 66 golfers at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

RCMP have ‘violent struggle’ with South Okanagan priority offender

Penticton RCMP arrest man allegedly with heroin/fentanyl

Most Read