RCMP seek person of interest after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Burnaby RCMP believe a male teen is a ‘person of interest’ in the case

Burnaby RCMP are looking for a person of interest after an elderly man was left with ‘life altering’ injuries after an attack in Central Park on Sunday night.

According to police, they initially thought the man had minor injuries but medical staff now say they are more serious in nature.

Witnesses told police that a male teen was seen in the area at the same time as the assault took place on a path close to 5889 Patterson Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Police say he is not white, with a slim built and roughly 5’9” tall. He is believed to be between 14-18 years old and wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and possibly a red cap.

Witnesses say he was last seen running towards Patterson SkyTrain.

“This incident has had a devastating effect on the victim and his family,” Cpl/ Michael Kalanj.

“If you were in the area around 5889 Patterson Avenue, the North-East corner of Central Park on Sunday night and saw anything suspicious we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-646-9999. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text “BCTIP” to 274637 with information.

