RCMP seek suspect in armed robbery at Salmon Arm gas station

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the public’s help with identifying the individual in this still taken from security camera footage shot prior to an armed robbery at a local gas station. (RCMP photo)

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Salmon Arm gas station.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey reported the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, at the Husky station along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Investigating officers learned the suspect, who was masked and armed with handgun during the robbery, fled on foot afterwards with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee in the store at the time was not harmed during the incident.

Investigators believe the suspect had entered the store unmasked, explained O’Donaghey in a media release that included images of the suspect captured on video surveillance.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, with dark shaggy hair. He was seen wearing black sweat pants, a tri-colour hoodie with grey on top, white in the middle and black on the bottom, and a pair of white runners.

If you recognize the suspect or witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police, or if you have any additional information that may assist investigators, O’Donaghey asked that you call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

