Items seized from a West Kelowna residence on Sept. 30. (Contributed)

RCMP seize guns, drugs, motorhome from Okanagan residence

Search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking

The West Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on a West Kelowna home on Wednesday (Sept. 30) in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers raided the property located in the 2000-block of Last Road, seizing a variety of weapons including five firearms, ammunition, as well as several imitation firearms.

Police also seized a large amount of cash and a motorhome from the property in relation to the proceeds of crime.

Five individuals were taken into police custody during the search.

However, only one, a 50-year-old male, is expected to go to court on the matter, police said.

READ MORE: Community court returns to Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Hate will not be tolerated:’ North Okanagan mayor
Next story
Here’s what do as Canada Student Loan payments resume, starting today

Just Posted

Revelstoke food bank moving to new location next week

Starting Oct. 7 food bank pick up will take place at 416 2nd St. West

Out of the shadows: Illuminating Revelstoke’s overdose crisis

The city has one of the highest illicit drug death rates per capita in B.C.

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

City surveying seniors for problems in Revelstoke

The survey is available between Sept. 28 and Oct. 23

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Outbreak at North Okanagan care facility not COVID-19

Scenario C respiratory illness outbreak declared Sept. 25 by Interior Health

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

Highway 6 limited in North Okanagan

Another crash reported by DriveBC following morning logging truck rollover

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

West Kelowna start-up wins Emmy for virtual production on Red Bull Rampage

XR Media Group won the Outstanding Digital Innovation Award

RCMP seize guns, drugs, motorhome from Okanagan residence

Search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking

‘Hate will not be tolerated:’ North Okanagan mayor

City, groups speak out against racism-promoting flyers spread around town

Most Read