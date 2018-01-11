RCMP seize marijuana and methamphetamine in October: report

Force also burdened by standoff events on Oct. 17 says Staff Sgt. Grabinsky

Marijuana and methamphetamine were among the drugs seized by Revelstoke RCMP in October.

RCMP had four drug-related incidents in Revelstoke and one in the CSRD last October, according to the community policing report.

The report was released at a City Council meeting on Jan. 9.

Within Revelstoke city limits, there was one assault, one break and enter at a residence, one break and enter at a business, two stolen vehicles, four thefts from a vehicle, two stolen bikes, two mischiefs and six incidents of causing a disturbance.

In the CSRD, RCMP investigated an assault on Highway 23 South. There was also a stolen vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway, a theft from a vehicle and 64 cases of erratic or dangerous driving.

Traffic services officers handed out 318 tickets on the Trans-Canada Highway.

On Oct. 17, there was a major police incident involving a man wanted in connection to a Calgary homicide.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said that police will aim to have better communication during such incidents.

“Better efforts will be made to let agencies in the city understand the threat level, for all schools to be aware of any lockdown procedures and for updates to be provided to the community as soon as possible,” he wrote.

Since the man died, the IIO was involved and Grabinsky said that’s why the process was delayed.

RCMP seize marijuana and methamphetamine in October: report

Force also burdened by standoff events on Oct. 17 says Staff Sgt. Grabinsky

