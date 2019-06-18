RCMP spike belts help nab alleged Okanagan car thieves

A co-ordinated effort by RCMP on Monday resulted in the arrest of two Kelowna men on Highway 3. The men were suspected of driving in a stolen vehicle and made attempts to evade police before two spike belts deflated the tires of the truck. (RCMP supplied photo)

Two Kelowna men suspected of stealing a truck and trailer were no match for RCMP spike belts that eventually stopped the vehicle but not before they made an attempt to keep going on Highway 3.

Osoyoos RCMP received a report of a suspicious Ford F350 towing a flat deck trailer loaded with an industrial generator on Whitetail Road, 15 kilometres east of the town, on Monday (June 17). The description of the truck matched one that was reported stolen from Kelowna just three days earlier and a generator that was stolen on Monday morning.

RCMP said they set up a road block at the intersection of Whitetail Road and Highway 3 and dispatched the RCMP helicopter to assist them.

“Members attempted a vehicle stop as the truck and two male occupants tried to depart Whitetail Road. Although blocked in by two RCMP vehicles, the driver of the truck drove around both police cars and through a ditch before driving over two spike belts and fleeing west on Highway 3,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda in a news release. “The truck and occupants lost control and went off road approximately two km west of Whitetail Road after all tires on the truck and trailer deflated.”

Two men, ages 30 and 35, from Kelowna, were arrested and face charges of possession of stolen property, flight from police and dangerous driving.

The 30 year old was also wanted on a warrant out of Vancouver Island for possession of stolen property.

“The co-ordinated efforts of the Osoyoos RCMP, Midway RCMP and Air Services resulted in the quick arrests. The Osoyoos RCMP would like to thank those civilians travelling on Highway 3 that stopped and stayed back while this dynamic situation unfolded and until both males were taken into custody,” said Bayda.

