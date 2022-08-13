RCMP swarm home in Kelowna

More than eight RCMP vehicles including the tactical response unit are on scene outside a home on Bernard Avenue, Saturday evening.
According to witnesses on the scene, police were seen using a megaphone asking someone to come out of a residence.
Police have reportedly used a flash bang, causing a loud noise to ricochet the neighbourhood.
RCMP canine unit are circling the area.
The incident unfolded after 6 p.m. near Richmond Street.
Fire, city bylaw and RCMP remain on scene.
More to come.
Breaking – There’s a big police presence on Bernand Ave between Lakeview and Richmond in #Kelowna 8 cop cars on scene along with the tactical vehicle @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/a0SPB15vlU
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 14, 2022
