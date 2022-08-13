RCMP swarm home in Kelowna

The RCMP tactical response unit was heard asking someone to come of a home

RCMP on scene outside Kelowna home. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

More than eight RCMP vehicles including the tactical response unit are on scene outside a home on Bernard Avenue, Saturday evening.

According to witnesses on the scene, police were seen using a megaphone asking someone to come out of a residence.

Police have reportedly used a flash bang, causing a loud noise to ricochet the neighbourhood.

RCMP canine unit are circling the area.

The incident unfolded after 6 p.m. near Richmond Street.

Fire, city bylaw and RCMP remain on scene.

More to come.

Breaking – There’s a big police presence on Bernand Ave between Lakeview and Richmond in #Kelowna 8 cop cars on scene along with the tactical vehicle @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/a0SPB15vlU — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 14, 2022

