RCMP on scene outside Kelowna home. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

RCMP swarm home in Kelowna

The RCMP tactical response unit was heard asking someone to come of a home

More than eight RCMP vehicles including the tactical response unit are on scene outside a home on Bernard Avenue, Saturday evening.

According to witnesses on the scene, police were seen using a megaphone asking someone to come out of a residence.

Police have reportedly used a flash bang, causing a loud noise to ricochet the neighbourhood.

RCMP canine unit are circling the area.

The incident unfolded after 6 p.m. near Richmond Street.

Fire, city bylaw and RCMP remain on scene.

More to come.

